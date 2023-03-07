Gov. Beshear announces $4.2M in tobacco settlement funds to support Ky. farmers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday, March 7 that more than $4 million in tobacco settlement funds will go to hundreds of farm projects in the Commonwealth.

The list of applications, approved by county, can be seen here.

The following counties in western Kentucky are on the list:

Ballard County - 10 applications approved at $115,258.87

Caldwell County - 14 applications approved at $93,758.23

Calloway County - 5 applications approved at $57,428.52

Carlisle County - 39 applications approved at $615,249.99

Fulton County - 1 application approved at $7,103.25

Graves County - 3 applications approved at $45,467.50

Hickman County - 1 application approved at $10,227.81

Livingston County - 2 applications approved at $12,618.75

Lyon County - 2 applications approved at $14,837.55

Marshall County - 4 applications approved at $30,716.13

McCracken County - 3 applications approved at $36,531.10

Trigg County - 12 applications approved at $83,623.19

According to the release from Beshear’s office, the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission selected 345 farm projects to receive the money. It will help farmers promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion.

The projects include alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways, fencing for rotational grazing and cover crops.

“When Kentucky’s farming families prosper, so does Team Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said in the release. “Through this funding, our farm owners are able to address issues that impact our environment and implement practices that improve productivity and increase their bottom line.”

According to the governor’s office, Tobacco Master Settlement funds are appropriated each year by the General Assembly to support the program. Funds are distributed with the help of the 121 Soil and Water Conservation Districts across Kentucky which work with local farmers to verify and submit proposed projects for consideration.

Award recipients have two years to complete the project.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.