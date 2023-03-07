Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Much cooler pattern starts today!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A dry cold front has pushed through the area overnight,  with gusty north winds developing early this morning.  This signals the start of an extended period of much cooler weather for the next week or two.  Today will  be breezy and cooler but dry with a mix of clouds and sun…and afternoon highs of about 53 north to 60 south,  but with a chilly northeast breeze.  Later tonight into Wednesday a weak weather system will move through with some patchy light rain,  maybe even mixed with a little wet snow in our far northern counties.  Precip will be mainly during the morning Wednesday, but it will stay chilly with highs in the 40s to low 50s.  Another chance of rain arrives for Thursday.

Our cooler pattern looks to last through the weekend into the first half of next week.  No arctic air at this point,  but overall temps look to stay a bit below average for a change.  Another chance of light rain moves in late Saturday and moves out Sunday morning…with dry (but still cool) weather expected early next week.

