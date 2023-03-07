First Alert: Breezy, much cooler

(KFVS) - A dry cold front overnight has pushed in gusty north winds and cooler air.

Today will be dry, but breezy and chilly with afternoon highs in the low 50s north to near 60 degrees south.

Skies will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Later tonight into Wednesday, a weak system will move through the Heartland with some patchy light rain, possibly mixed with a little wet snow in or far northern counties.

Wednesday afternoon is looking dry, but chilly with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

More chances of rain arrives Thursday and late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Our cooler pattern will likely last through the weekend into the first half of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.