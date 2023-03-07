Heartland Votes

Experts urge growers to hold off planting entire garden amid warm temperatures

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - To plant, or not to plant? It is a question many people are asking thanks to warmer temperatures.

However, since it is not considered the spring season yet, agriculture experts are advising you to hold off on planting things that may be affected by cold temperatures.

“Your Irish potatoes, your beats, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, that kind of stuff,” said Cody Stroud, the Agriculture Extension Agent for Sharp County. “That’s meant to be planted this time of the year, but your normal vegetable-type stuff, we’re still a pretty good way away from that.”

He explained when looking at the past few years, there have been times when cold temperatures re-appear in spring or early summer.

“The last couple of springs, we’ve been so cold late, like into May. It really messes up a lot of gardens. You can pretty much guarantee around April 15, give or take, that’s going to be our last frost date, but it has been cold in May,” Stroud said.

Stroud’s office has been busy, sending soil samples off for testing and answering questions on the best time to plant different vegetables.

He said he was glad to see everyone getting things ready early.

“People are getting it on their mind early this year, and that’s a good thing to go ahead and get that started, but let’s not jump the gun too much because it is going to get cold again,” he warned.

Stroud added anyone who has a question about growing a garden should contact their local extension office.

