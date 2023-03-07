Cloudy and cooler tomorrow with a chance for rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Highs clouds are moving into the area as a weak disturbance moves towards the Heartland. This will cause mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers, especially across our southern counties late. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with a few showers possible early. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s.

