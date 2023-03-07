Heartland Votes

Cloudy and cooler tomorrow with a chance for rain

First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 3/7
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Highs clouds are moving into the area as a weak disturbance moves towards the Heartland. This will cause mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers, especially across our southern counties late. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with a few showers possible early. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s.

