City of Cape exploring new proposal for Broadway Theater

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders approved looking into a way to save the Broadway Theater building on March 6.

The council made a decision in a 4 to 3 vote to explore a new proposal involving a local developer.

This proposal comes from Old Town Cape, a member of SEMO’s historic preservation program and a local contractor.

Together, the three said stabilization is a more affordable option than tearing the building down--and believe this is a way to keep a historic building and create new storefronts and apartments.

They also said the cost to stabilize the front of the theater will cost around $125-150 thousand--and say that’s for a roof, new windows, doors, and more.

City leaders in support of keeping the theater said this is progress--but others share concerns about paying for the work.

The executive director of Old Town Cape Liz Haynes said, “We have an outstanding viable alternative to demolition, and we are also aware that our ordinance allows for the ability to choose to repair or demolish.”

City council member Robbie Guard said, “With the rising rate of the environment, where we’ve got crime at 7.75 and construction costs going up, I’m very concerned about being able to make financial sense to anybody.”

Another city council member Tameka Randle believes in the effort and said, “I’m just going to say I’m in favor of old town cape, because they are doers, they are go getters, they are energizers and they are ambassadors and lead by example.”

All sides said they agree that the broadway theater is a safety hazard.

The city is looking at two bids to demolish the building. Those bids will expire in 60 days.

It’s still unclear if the city will approve the stabilization plan or continue with demolition.

