3 teens injured after car hits tree

By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a serious crash in Reynolds County on Thursday afternoon, March 2.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 1:10 p.m. on Highway HH, approximately nine miles south of Ellington.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Timothy S. James, of Piedmont, was driving when his car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

James and a passenger, a 16-year-old Ellington female, were seriously injured in the crash. Both were flown to a hospital in Creve Coeur.

A second passenger, a 17-year-old Ellington male, was also hurt in the crash. An ambulance took him to a Poplar Bluff hospital with minor injuries.

MSHP said no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

The car was totaled and towed from the scene.

