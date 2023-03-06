Williamson Co. deputies: Gun recovered from wanted felon tied to cases in multiple major cities

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A handgun recovered from a wanted felon is tied to cases in multiple major cities, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say an analysis of the gun by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab showed it’s connected to criminal cases pending with the following law enforcement agencies: two cases with the Chicago Police Department, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Kansas City Police Department.

They said the gun was originally reported stolen to the University of Louisville Police Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, the gun was recovered from Brandon Tennyson, of Marion, during a warrant arrest on January 5.

Deputies were serving multiple warrants for Tennyson at his home on South Van Buren Street.

They say when he answered the door, Tennyson was standing in the doorway while concealing his right hand behind it. When the officer told him he was under arrest, they say he tried to retreat into the home.

When Tennyson was pulled from the doorway, they say a handgun fell from his right hand.

Tennyson is a convicted felon, and the handgun was taken into evidence.

He was charged on multiple arrest warrants and additionally charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felony and resisting obstructing a peace office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.