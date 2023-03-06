‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Laura Wibbenmeyer has been forecasting weather and keeping Heartland viewers safe since 2007.

“Wibbs,” as she is known here at KFVS12, and to many of her thousands of loyal viewers, is signing off the air. Her final weather cast will be March 9 during Heartland News Now at 4:00 p.m.

“Laura is loved both within KFVS12, and by so many Heartland viewers,” said Chris Conroy, KFVS12 vice president and general manager. “We’ve been fortunate that she has been on the First Alert Weather Team all these years. She will definitely be remembered as part of the legacy of weather coverage on KFVS12.”

“The last 15-plus years at KFVS have been a dream come true,” said Wibbenmeyer. “I decided I wanted to be a meteorologist my junior year in high school and have never looked back. There have been two things I’ve always wanted in life, becoming a mom and becoming a meteorologist. I know I am truly blessed to have accomplished both of these things.”

Wibbs is a “local girl,” having grown up watching KFVS12 in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Laura stayed in-state for her education, graduating from the University of Missouri with a degree in Atmospheric Science. At Mizzou her nickname quickly became “Weather Wibbs,” when she worked at university owned KOMU as a fill-in meteorologist. Laura also spent a semester studying at the University of Reading in England, an internationally renowned school for its meteorology program.

KFVS12 Anchor Carly O’Keefe has been Laura’s co-worker for 15 years.

“Laura is not just a capable and intelligent meteorologist. She has always possessed such a charismatic warmth and generosity of spirit that has always come through the screen and reached right into the hearts of our viewers,” said O’Keeffe. “She is exactly the same witty, humorous, and occasionally goofy personality off screen as she is on. Others will do her job, but they will never take her place in the history of KFVS.”

After graduation, Laura moved to Lafayette, Louisiana and worked at KLFY-TV. From there she moved up to Shreveport to do weather at KTBS-TV, before returning home to solidify her place on the KFVS12 First Alert Weather Team.

“I was just a young pup when I accepted the KFVS12 job as morning weekend meteorologist in 2007. I came home to this market and am so proud to have stayed and become a wife and mom to my two beautiful little girls,” continues Wibbenmeyer. “I am so grateful to have worked with some of the best in the business and I know viewers will be in great hands with Grant, Brian, and the rest of the team. I am extremely proud of the work we’ve all accomplished and the dedication our team continues to provide.

“Wibbs has been a pleasure to work with over the years,” said Roger Seay, news director for KFVS12. “Her education, experience, and personality have made her one of the best TV weather broadcasters in the country. It would be difficult to measure the number of times she has kept viewers safe during severe weather.”

According to Seay, Wibbenmeyer has been part of numerous important events during her time, in addition to severe weather coverage. She helped launch Heartland News Now, the area’s first 4:00 p.m. newscast that now has expanded to an hour and is the number one program in the time period. She served as the daily meteorologist of The Breakfast Show, one of only a handful of weather forecasters assigned to that newscast during its nearly 70-year history.

Seay also notes her contributions to numerous weather specials over the years, along with her coverage of the eclipse, various floods along the Mississippi River, special “life hacks” features, and her popular “What’s Up Wibbs?” segments in Heartland News Now.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade has been part of the First Alert Weather Team for more than nine years.

“Laura welcomed me to the Heartland when I moved here from Texas,” said Dade. “I watched Laura grow in her weather knowledge, becoming one of the best severe weather meteorologists in the business. But I have also watched her grow as a mother. It has been a joy to watch Laura raise two beautiful girls over the past few years and continue to be a dependable member of our First Alert Weather Team.”

Dade recalled one evening in particular when he was on the air covering storms that were more severe than anticipated. Shortly after the first tornado warning, Laura came to the studio on her own to help with the wall-to-wall coverage.

“A true team member,” continued Dade. “She will be missed.”

In addition to her on-air popularity, Laura has one of the largest social media followings within all of Gray TV, the owner of KFVS. In fact, “Wibbs” recently won the “Social Media Rockstar” award from the Missouri Broadcasters’ Association. Her social media posts blend useful weather information and updates, with more personal entries about motherhood and family insights that her fans love.

“She’s been more like a member of the family than just a co-worker,” added Brian Alworth, long-time meteorologist at KFVS12.

“I’m excited for my next chapter, but also incredibly sad at the same time for leaving behind a career that has meant so much to me, Wibbenmeyer concluded. “The staff at KFVS and the people in the Heartland have always been one of the biggest reasons I have loved my job. I’m forever grateful for the years I have had here.”

