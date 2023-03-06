Turning cooler this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a very warm day across the area with most of the Heartland well into the 70s. A cold front will move through tonight bringing with it the end to the very warm temperatures. For this evening it will be mild with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will drop through the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s.

