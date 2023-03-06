Heartland Votes

Supply chain initiative to support manufacturers launched in Ky.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A new initiative to connect and support Kentucky manufacturers with others in the Commonwealth is underway.

Governor Andy Beshear kicked off the new program called “Supply Kentucky” on Monday, March 6 in Louisville.

The goal of the initiative is to boost job growth, reduce costs and provide more security with the supply chain.

Kentucky manufacturers can connect through supply chain database CONNEX Kentucky.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Supply Kentucky will also coordinate marking efforts, provide resources related to the workforce, connect suppliers throughout the country and foster the growth of minority- and female-owned businesses.

Supply Kentucky started a partnership with the Cabinet for Economic Development and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers.

For more information on the new initiative or to register, click here.

