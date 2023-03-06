SEMO Men’s Basketball returns to Cape Girardeau from OVC Tournament Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sunday afternoon fans gathered at the Show Me Center to welcome the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champion Redhawks back home.

SEMO defeated Tennessee Tech 89-82 in overtime Saturday night for their first title in 23 years.

With the win, the Redhawks earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history.

SEMO will find out their opponent during the NCAA selection show next Sunday.

