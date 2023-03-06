Scott City man seriously injured in UTV crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Sunday afternoon, March 5.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on private property off of County Road 215 a couple of miles south of Silva.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 67-year-old Jack. L. Dannenmueller, of Scott City, was driving a Polaris Ranger downhill when the UTV flipped.

MSHP said his passenger, 41-year-old Curtis P. Dannenmuller, was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

