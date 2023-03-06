Heartland Votes

Scott City man seriously injured in UTV crash

A Scott City man was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Sunday...
A Scott City man was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Sunday afternoon, March 5.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on private property off of County Road 215 a couple of miles south of Silva.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 67-year-old Jack. L. Dannenmueller, of Scott City, was driving a Polaris Ranger downhill when the UTV flipped.

MSHP said his passenger, 41-year-old Curtis P. Dannenmuller, was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau has been formally charged with unlawful possession of a...
1 suspect arrested, search underway for 2nd suspect in shooting of 5 at Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old was heading to work when he fell...
Police: Murray teen crashed after falling asleep behind the wheel
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio

Latest News

Zombie fungus in East Tennessee
Zombie fungus: The growing danger in your backyard?
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding