Heartland Votes

Police arrest one of the suspects involved in shooting at Hotshots in Cape Girardeau that injured 5

A suspect is in police custody & another at large in regards to the investigation of a shooting that left 5 people injured in Downtown Cape Girardeau
By Olivia Tock and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad have identified and arrested one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a bar that injured 5 people.

On March 4, around 11:20 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shooting inside the Hotshots Bar and Grill on 15 N. Main St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four victims with gunshot wounds. During the investigation, the Major Case Squad learned that there were five victims in relation to the shooting. The victims were transported to an area hospital and are all currently receiving treatment.

One of the suspects has been taken into custody. Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau has been formally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, assault in the second degree and armed criminal action. Robinson is currently being held on a $150,000 cash bond.

Along with Robinson, the Major Case Squad identified a second suspect, Tyler Banks, 24, of Cape Girardeau. Banks is not in custody but has been formally charged with assault second degree and armed criminal action. The Major Case Squad requests the public’s assistance in locating Banks.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Dept., the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad believe this incident was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the general public.

The release also said the Major Case Squad is asking for anyone that was at the scene to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Dept. by calling the Communications Division: (573) 339-6660, the Anonymous Tip Line: (573) 339-6313 or texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

The investigation is ongoing.

