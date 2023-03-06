Heartland Votes

No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport

FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008, in Boston. Two United Airlines flights scheduled to depart from Boston's Logan International Airport Monday, March 6, 2023, made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.(AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Two flights scheduled to depart from Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.

United Airlines Flight 515 was being pushed back from the gate by a tow tug when its right wing struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m., according to preliminary information released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both jets were Boeing 737s.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating another near collision at a U.S. airport. (WBZ via CNN)

Flight 515 was heading to Newark, and Flight 267 was scheduled to fly to Denver, airport officials said. Both flights were rescheduled for later in the day.

United hasn’t yet responded to an email sent requesting additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident came one week after a JetBlue flight from Nashville landing at Logan had to take evasive action when a Learjet charter jet crossed an intersecting runway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau has been formally charged with unlawful possession of a...
1 suspect arrested, search underway for 2nd suspect in shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old was heading to work when he fell...
Police: Murray teen crashed after falling asleep behind the wheel
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio

Latest News

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
A new initiative to connect and support Kentucky manufacturers with others in the Commonwealth...
Supply chain initiative to support manufacturers launched in Ky.
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference
In this photo made on June 16, 2022, rows of fresh cut beef is in the coolers of the retail...
Made in the USA? Proposed rule clarifies grocery meat labels