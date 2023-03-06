Heartland Votes

Volunteer Center established for McCracken Co. tornado relief

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, an EF2 tornado hit Freemont community at...
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, an EF2 tornado hit Freemont community at 11:08 a.m. on Friday, March 3 with peak winds at 125 mile per hour.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency management leaders released volunteer information for those wishing to help with tornado relief.

According to the McCracken County EMA, a volunteer center has been set up at the Hendron-Freemont Fire Station located at 8145 Old Mayfield Road in Paducah.

All volunteer groups or individual volunteers need to sign in at the center at 8 a.m. each morning.

They said volunteer work will end at 4 p.m. each day and a briefing for residents will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the fire station.

As of Sunday, March 5, they said they need the following:

  • Chainsaw teams for debris cutting in residential yards
  • Tractors and/or equipment capable of moving large trees that have fallen
  • Help picking up small debris in yards and sort into debris piles - shingles, wood, small metal pieces
  • Meals for volunteers and work groups

If you’re able to help, they ask that you please stop by the Volunteer Center or email them at awatson@mccrackencountyky.gov.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, an EF2 tornado hit Freemont community at 11:08 a.m. on Friday, March 3 with peak winds at 125 mile per hour.

No injuries were reported, but dozens of homes were damaged.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
From left: Ranell Robinson and Tyler Banks were charged in connection with a shooting at...
Banks turns himself in, 3rd suspect also in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old was heading to work when he fell...
Police: Murray teen crashed after falling asleep behind the wheel

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
From left: Ranell Robinson and Tyler Banks were charged in connection with a shooting at...
Banks turns himself in, 3rd suspect also in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
A new initiative to connect and support Kentucky manufacturers with others in the Commonwealth...
Supply chain initiative to support manufacturers launched in Ky.
Cape Giradeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, March 5.
Home hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau