Home hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Giradeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, March 5.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of North Henderson Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots.

The ShotSpotter system also alerted officers.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said they noticed a home had several bullet holes in it and there was other evidence at the scene.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

No arrests have been made, however, police said the investigation is ongoing.

