Gov. Beshear tours EF-2 tornado damage in Freemont, Ky.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Many are cleaning up damage left behind from severe storms on Friday, March 3 in McCracken County.

This includes the community of Freemont.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, an EF-2 tornado hit Freemont community at 11:08 a.m. on Friday with peak winds at 125 mile per hour.

The tornado was on the ground for 2 minutes and carved a 1.54 mile path.

No injuries were reported, but dozens of homes were damaged.

NWS surveyors report the twister touched down west of the intersection of Old Mayfield Road and caused significant damage to roughly two dozens homes and businesses as it traveled parallel with Old Mayfield Road.

Significant damage includes roof, siding and fascia.

Several out buildings were destroyed and numerous utility poles were snapped or tilted.

Trees were also uprooted or snapped.

After crossing Hardmoney Road, the tornado damaged homes trees and outbuildings along Michael Drive before lifting.

NWS reports strong straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph caused tree and minor structural damage along Michael Drive east.

According McCracken County Emergency Management, a total of 68 homes were damaged and five homes were destroyed in Freemont by the EF-2 tornado. Damage assessments also continue in other parts of the county.

He also spoke with community members at Freemont Baptist Church.

“The local response has been impressive and that from local emergency management to county government they have moved quickly and are doing a great job,” said Gov. Beshear.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy C. Slinker, who joined the governor on accessing damage, echoed Beshear and praised the actions of the Freemont community.

“And I was going to say help your neighbor, but I don’t think I have to say that after walking around today, so its great to see,” said Slinker.

