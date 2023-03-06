Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warmest day of the week

A beautiful sunrise in Dongola, Ill.
A beautiful sunrise in Dongola, Ill.(Source: cNews/Linda Brown)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Enjoys today’s spring-like conditions! Cooler air is on the way.

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 70s.

A dry cold front moves into the Heartland overnight, which will bring in a few more clouds on Tuesday and keep temperatures cooler in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Another weather system move is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with some light rain.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

More rain chances arrive Thursday and Sunday.

Severe storms are not expected, but it will be quite a bit cooler than it has been for the last month or so.

Highs will be mainly in the 40s and 50s instead of the 60s and 70s as of late.

