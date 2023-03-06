Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Cooler pattern starts Tuesday!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A mild start to the workweek,  before the pattern turns cooler for the rest of the week (and beyond).   Southwest winds today will help push afternoon temps into the 70 to 75 range.  A dry cold front slips through overnight….and surface winds will become northeasterly.  So Tuesday will be dry with a few more clouds and highs of about 55 to 60.    By Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a weather system moves through west to east with a good chance of some light rain….and highs on Wednesday may struggle to reach 50.

The main take-away for the longer term is that we’re going to be in a cooler (but not record cold) pattern for a while.  More unneeded rain chances move through about Thursday and again Sunday,  but at least at this point not much threat of severe.   But it will be quite a bit cooler than it has been for the last month or so,  with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s,  rather than the 60s and 70s.

