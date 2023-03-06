Carbondale man found guilty of home invasion, aggravated sexual assault

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez, Kyle C. Locklear, 30, of Carbondale, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a person over the age of 60; two counts of home invasion and one count each of residential burglar and aggravated unlawful restraint.

In a weeklong trial, Cervantez said he presented evidence that on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at around 11:21 a.m., Jackson County deputies responded to a home just outside of Carbondale city limits regarding a home invasion and sexual assault.

Locklear entered the home through a back window while a woman was home. After the nightlong attack, Cervantez said Locklear left with her phone and purse.

The woman was able to make her way to a landline and call for help.

Locklear was arrested on May 2, 2021.

Cervantez said a sentencing hearing will be set to be held in about 60 days.

The investigation was led by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Illinois State Police, among others.

