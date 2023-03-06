Heartland Votes

Carbondale man found guilty of home invasion, aggravated sexual assault

A man was found guilty of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.
A man was found guilty of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.(WCAX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez, Kyle C. Locklear, 30, of Carbondale, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a person over the age of 60; two counts of home invasion and one count each of residential burglar and aggravated unlawful restraint.

In a weeklong trial, Cervantez said he presented evidence that on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at around 11:21 a.m., Jackson County deputies responded to a home just outside of Carbondale city limits regarding a home invasion and sexual assault.

Locklear entered the home through a back window while a woman was home. After the nightlong attack, Cervantez said Locklear left with her phone and purse.

The woman was able to make her way to a landline and call for help.

Locklear was arrested on May 2, 2021.

Cervantez said a sentencing hearing will be set to be held in about 60 days.

The investigation was led by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Illinois State Police, among others.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
From left: Ranell Robinson and Tyler Banks were charged in connection with a shooting at...
Banks turns himself in, 3rd suspect also in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old was heading to work when he fell...
Police: Murray teen crashed after falling asleep behind the wheel

Latest News

Laura "Wibbs" Wibbeymeyer will be signing off after 15 years at KFVS12.
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
A handgun recovered from a wanted felon is tied to cases in multiple major cities, according to...
Williamson Co. deputies: Gun recovered from wanted felon tied to cases in multiple major cities
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, an EF2 tornado hit Freemont community at...
Volunteer Center established for McCracken Co. tornado relief
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects