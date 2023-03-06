Cape Central students present classmate with car

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Cape Central students surprised a classmate with a car.

It all started when the Cape Public Schools Foundation received a car donated by someone in the community. It was given to the Career and Technology Center so the automotive class could work on it.

Once the class was finished, they had a giveaway for the car.

Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said they held a basketball shootout during halftime of the varsity game earlier this season.

A group of students got together to win the car, but the winner didn’t keep it.

The students decided to pass it forward. They gave the car to fellow student Ibrahim Ahmad on Monday, March 6.

“I’m a senior and it sucks not having a car in senior year,” he told us.

While they only have two months left in the school year, he’s excited for his new wheels.

“It has the dropped top too, so that’s an added advantage,” he said.

Dr. Glass called it a gift that keeps on giving.

