Heartland Votes

14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, N.Y. (Gray News) – Authorities in New York found a 14-foot python on the side of the road.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, officers received a report Feb. 14 of a large snake on the side of the road in the town of Medford, which is in Long Island.

When officers arrived, they found the snake curled up in a ball, deceased.

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.

Turns out, the reticulated python was 14 feet long.

Officials said it is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York state, and the snakes can only be possessed by those with a Dangerous Animal License.

Officials said they are investigating the owner of the snake but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old was heading to work when he fell...
Police: Murray teen crashed after falling asleep behind the wheel

Latest News

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man involved in altercation with Cape Girardeau officer that was caught on video to appear in court
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau