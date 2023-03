CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s Basketball Team defeated Tennessee Tech 89-82 in overtime Saturday night in Evansville, Indiana.

SEMO was led in scoring by Chris Harris with 26 points.

With the win, the Redhawks qualify for the NCAA tournament and we’ll find out who they face next Sunday, March 12.

