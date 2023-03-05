Police: 4 injured in shooting at Hotshots in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 4, around 11:20 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shooting inside the Hotshots Bar and Grill on 15 N. Main St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Dept., the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad believe this incident was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the general public.

The release also said the Major Case Squad is asking for anyone that was at the scene to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Dept. by calling the Communications Division: (573) 339-6660, the Anonymous Tip Line: (573) 339-6313 or texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.