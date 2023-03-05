Heartland Votes

Murray teenager injured in single-vehicle collision after falling asleep behind the wheel

17-year-old Seldon Herndon was sent to a hospital after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision on KY 80 East due to falling asleep while he was driving.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray juvenile was sent to a hospital after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision due to falling asleep while he was driving.

On March 4, around 6:50 a.m., Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle injury collision near the 21 mm of KY 80 East. On arrival at the scene, Deputies determined the operator and sole-occupant of the vehicle to be 17-year-old Seldon Herndon of Murray, Ky.

According to Herndon, he was traveling West on KY 80 East on his way to work. That’s when he fell asleep behind the wheel and hit the end of a guardrail. The impact caused his vehicle to overturn 4 times. Herndon’s vehicle came to a rest on the driver’s side in the median of KY 80 East.

Herndon was evaluated at the scene by Mayfield-Graves County EMS. Herndon was flown by Air-Evac to an out of state hospital.

