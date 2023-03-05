Heartland Votes

Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games

By Matt Infield and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Following an incident on Friday night where he appeared to show a gun on Instagram Live, Ja Morant will be away from the Grizzlies for at least the next two games, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

The NBA also announced on Saturday that they’ve opened an investigation into Morant following the incident.

The Grizzlies star player has found himself in hot water for a number off off-court incidents in recent months, including one following a game against the Indiana Pacers in January where someone in a car he was in pointed a laser at the Pacers’ team bus.

The Grizzlies face the Clippers tomorrow night and the Lakers on Tuesday, and will be missing Morant for both games.

Following the announcement of his removal, Morant released the following statement:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ranell Robinson, Tyler Banks and Jeremiah Twiggs have been charged in connection...
3 suspects in custody in connection with shooting of 5 inside Hotshots in Cape Girardeau
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old was heading to work when he fell...
Police: Murray teen crashed after falling asleep behind the wheel

Latest News

Sunday afternoon fans gathered at the Show Me Center to welcome the Ohio Valley Conference...
SEMO Men's Basketball wins first OVC Tournament Championship in 23 years
SEMO Men's Basketball returns to Cape Girardeau from OVC Championship
SEMO Men’s Basketball returns to Cape Girardeau from OVC Tournament Championship
SEMO Men's Basketball returns to Cape Girardeau from OVC Championship
SEMO Men's Basketball returns to Cape Girardeau from OVC Championship
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/5/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/5/23
Fan of the Week: SEMO Fans at OVC Tournament
Fan of the Week: SEMO Fans at OVC Tournament