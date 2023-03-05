First Alert: Sunny and clear Sunday

(KFVS) - This Sunday morning will start off a bit cooler and breezy, but will quickly warm up into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will start to move into the Heartland late into the evening.

Monday will have some cloud coverage, and will be breezy in some areas. Lows will be in the 50s but highs will reach up to the 70s.

Expect cloudy skies and stronger winds on Tuesday throughout the day. Some rain showers will start to move in the late evening hours. Temps will be cooler, in the mid to upper 50s.

