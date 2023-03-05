Heartland Votes

City of Piedmont issues boil water order due to low pressure

Due to experiencing low water pressure in Wayne County, the City of Piedmont has been issued a boil water order.
Due to experiencing low water pressure in Wayne County, the City of Piedmont has been issued a boil water order.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to experiencing low water pressure in Wayne County, the City of Piedmont has been issued a boil water order.

The City of Piedmont Public Water System put the order into effect on March 5, and it will remain in effect until further notice. Public water system personnel will continue to sample and take all available precautions.

Anyone affected by the boil water order should observe the following precautions:

  • Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking.
  • Disinfect food contact surfaces (dishes) by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.
  • Continue boiling all water that is to be used for cooking or drinking until the cause of the contamination has been found and corrected.
  • Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

The City of Piedmont will notify the public when the boil water order is lifted.

