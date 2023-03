EVANSVILLE, IN (KFVS) - Tennessee Tech defeated UT Martin 78-63 Friday night on March 3 in the OVC Semifinals at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

With the win, Tech will now play SEMO in the OVC Championship game at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

