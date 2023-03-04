State of emergency declared for Marshall Co., Ky. following storms

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A state of emergency was declared for Marshall County following severe weather on Friday, March 3.

According to the Marshall County Fiscal Court, the state of emergency puts the local emergency operations plan into place.

This is so emergency officials can help provide assistance.

According to the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, representatives with JPEC said they still have several power outages due to wind damage, as well as tornado damage in McCracken County.

They said many lines and poles were “compromised,” and crews were out replacing and restoring them as quickly and safely as possible.

If you find a downed tree on power lines, they ask that you not try to cut or remove them.

