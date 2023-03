ST. LOUIS , Mo. (KFVS) - The SIU Basketball team defeated Missouri State 54-51 Friday night on March 3 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis to advance to the MVC Semifinals.

Marcus Domask led Southern Illinois with 17 points.

SIU will now play Drake Saturday at 5 p.m. for a trip to the Valley Championship game.

