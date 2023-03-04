SEMO beats Morehead State to advance to OVC Championship Game

Evansville, IN (KFVS) - The SEMO Basketball team defeated Morehead State 65-58 Friday night, March 3 in the OVC Semifinals to advance to the Championship game.

The Redhawks were led in scoring by Chris Harris with 15 points.

SEMO will now play the winner of Tennessee Martin and Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

