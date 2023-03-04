Missouri Governor to visit Europe to promote Missouri as ideal business location

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife First Lady Teresa Parson will be visiting Europe next week. Not on vacation, but on an International Trade Mission.

From March 10 - 17, Gov. Parson and First Lady Parson will travel to Sweden and Germany. The goal of the Trade Mission is to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade.

The Trade Mission will include stops in Stockholm, Sweden, as well as Frankfurt and Stuttgart, Germany, to meet with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

Gov. Parson will meet with company representatives that have existing relationships in Missouri to thank them for their investments in the state. He will also meet with companies without a presence in Missouri to encourage them to consider the Show-Me State for future investments.

