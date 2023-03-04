Heartland Votes

Missouri Governor to visit Europe to promote Missouri as ideal business location

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife First Lady Teresa Parson will be visiting Europe...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife First Lady Teresa Parson will be visiting Europe next week. Not on vacation, but on an International Trade Mission.(KY3)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife First Lady Teresa Parson will be visiting Europe next week. Not on vacation, but on an International Trade Mission.

From March 10 - 17, Gov. Parson and First Lady Parson will travel to Sweden and Germany. The goal of the Trade Mission is to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade.

The Trade Mission will include stops in Stockholm, Sweden, as well as Frankfurt and Stuttgart, Germany, to meet with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

Gov. Parson will meet with company representatives that have existing relationships in Missouri to thank them for their investments in the state. He will also meet with companies without a presence in Missouri to encourage them to consider the Show-Me State for future investments.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the rough weather will move away from the area later this...
First Alert: Chilly tonight ahead of nice weekend
According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries...
Cape Girardeau school bus hits car, comes to stop at house
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding

Latest News

A tornado warning siren test for McCracken County has been canceled.
McCracken County warning siren test canceled
A state of emergency was declared for Marshall County following severe weather on Friday, March...
State of emergency declared for Marshall Co., Ky. following storms
Students learn real-world job skills with the Sikeston Special Education Department.
Sikeston High School holds job olympics for students
Chief Blair said the officer’s use of force and use of his taser will be reviewed, which is...
Cape Girardeau police chief responds to video showing altercation between man, officer during arrest; discusses use of force