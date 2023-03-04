McCracken County Emergency Management releases tornado damage report

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - After a tornado hit McCracken County on Friday, many homes were damaged and some even destroyed. After the storm cleared, assessments were conducted on the damage from the storm.

The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management conducted tornado damage assessments today, along with multiple Emergency Management agencies from across the region and the Red Cross. From the initial assessment, they found out that a total 68 homes were damaged and 4 homes were destroyed due to the tornado.

The initial assessment was only from the Freemont area of McCracken County. Damage assessments in other parts of the county are still being conducted. If your home or business was damaged from the severe weather on March 3, you can contact the Office of Emergency Management at 270-448-1530.

The Office of Emergency management suggests people continue to avoid the area as crews are working diligently to restore services, remove debris and repair homes.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.