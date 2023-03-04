Heartland Votes

McCracken County Emergency Management releases tornado damage report

After a tornado hit McCracken County on Friday, many homes were damaged and some even...
After a tornado hit McCracken County on Friday, many homes were damaged and some even destroyed. After the storm cleared, assessments were conducted on the damage from the storm.(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - After a tornado hit McCracken County on Friday, many homes were damaged and some even destroyed. After the storm cleared, assessments were conducted on the damage from the storm.

The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management conducted tornado damage assessments today, along with multiple Emergency Management agencies from across the region and the Red Cross. From the initial assessment, they found out that a total 68 homes were damaged and 4 homes were destroyed due to the tornado.

The initial assessment was only from the Freemont area of McCracken County. Damage assessments in other parts of the county are still being conducted. If your home or business was damaged from the severe weather on March 3, you can contact the Office of Emergency Management at 270-448-1530.

The Office of Emergency management suggests people continue to avoid the area as crews are working diligently to restore services, remove debris and repair homes.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
A state of emergency was declared in McCracken County due to tornado damage.
State of emergency declared in McCracken Co., Ky. due to tornado damage
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the rough weather will move away from the area later this...
First Alert: Chilly tonight ahead of nice weekend

Latest News

Governor Beshear provides updates after storms and damaging winds
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
A proposal by the EPA could make Gasoline with higher blends of ethanol be sold year-round in...
EPA Ethanol Plan
Students learn real-world job skills with the Sikeston Special Education Department.
Sikeston High School holds job olympics for students