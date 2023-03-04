Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office: Tree limb goes through truck windshield, impales driver

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky driver was impaled by a tree branch while driving.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a truck was going southbound on Highway 97 south of Highway 94, when the wind blew a large tree branch from a tree next to the road. The tree branch fell and went through the truck’s windshield, impaling the driver.

They were dispatched to the 11000 block of State Route 97 around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, March 3 for the crash.

Deputies say they found a 2010 Chevrolet pickup on the side of the road with the branch sticking out of the windshield.

The driver, identified as a 40-year-old Lynnville man, was still seated in the driver’s seat.

They say the Cuba Volunteer Fire Department and other passersby provided medical help to the driver until Mayfield Graves County EMS arrived.

The man was removed from the truck and taken to an area hospital.

