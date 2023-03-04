First Alert: Clear and dry weekend

(KFVS) - Saturday will be clear, dry and calm throughout the day, but there may still be some flooded areas, so be cautious. By noon, temperatures will be warm, in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday morning will be cool, with temps in the mid to upper 30s. In the afternoon, temps will warm up into the 60s.

The Heartland will see a warm trend as we make it through the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Lots of sunshine the next few days, but there will be a 20 percent chance of rain on Monday.

