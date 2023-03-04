Heartland Votes

Drake defeats Murray State in MVC Tournament

Racers basketball team falls to Drake
Racers basketball team falls to Drake(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Drake Bulldogs defeated the Murray State Racers 74-62 in the Quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis.

Rob Perry led Murray State in scoring with 22 points.

The loss marks the end of the season for the Racers. Drake moves onto the MVC Semifinals to play the winner of SIU and Missouri State on Saturday, March 4.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the rough weather will move away from the area later this...
First Alert: Chilly tonight ahead of nice weekend
According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries...
Cape Girardeau school bus hits car, comes to stop at house
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 3/3/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 3/3/23
SEMO women lose to Little Rock in OVC Tournament Semifinals
SEMO Women fall to Little Rock in OVC Tournament Semifinals
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/2/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 3/2/23
SEMO Men defeat Tennessee State in OVC Quarterfinals
SEMO Men defeat Tennessee State in OVC Quarterfinals