Drake defeats Murray State in MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Drake Bulldogs defeated the Murray State Racers 74-62 in the Quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis.

Rob Perry led Murray State in scoring with 22 points.

The loss marks the end of the season for the Racers. Drake moves onto the MVC Semifinals to play the winner of SIU and Missouri State on Saturday, March 4.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.