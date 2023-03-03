Very nice weekend on the way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We had a rough day with heavy rain, storms, and very gusty winds across the Heartland. The strong area the caused all the rough weather will move away from the area later this evening setting the stage for a very nice weekend. For this evening winds will being to relax later with clearing skies after midnight. Lows will range from near 30 north to the upper 30s south. Saturday will be mostly sunny and very pleasant across the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 50s north to lower 60s central and south. Sunday will be partly sunny and even warmer with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s.

