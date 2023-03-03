Heartland Votes

Very nice weekend on the way

First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/3/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We had a rough day with heavy rain, storms, and very gusty winds across the Heartland. The strong area the caused all the rough weather will move away from the area later this evening setting the stage for a very nice weekend. For this evening winds will being to relax later with clearing skies after midnight. Lows will range from near 30 north to the upper 30s south. Saturday will be mostly sunny and very pleasant across the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 50s north to lower 60s central and south. Sunday will be partly sunny and even warmer with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the rough weather will move away from the area later this...
First Alert: Chilly tonight ahead of nice weekend
According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries...
Cape Girardeau school bus hits car, comes to stop at house
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/3/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 3/3/23
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 3/3.
First Alert noon forecast 3/3
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 3/3
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 3/3