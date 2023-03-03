Heartland Votes

State of emergency declared in McCracken Co., Ky. due to tornado damage

A state of emergency was declared in McCracken County due to tornado damage.
A state of emergency was declared in McCracken County due to tornado damage.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A state of emergency was declared in McCracken County due to tornado damage.

According to a release, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer made the declaration on Friday afternoon, March 3.

They said the most damage is in the Fremont community and includes damaged homes, as well as power lines and debris in roads.

Traffic is restricted within a 1-mile radius of Fremont to emergency crews only until further notice.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews are in the area going house-to-house.

Husbands Road, Lovelaceville Florence Station Road, Old Mayfield Road and Hardmoney Road are all closed before the Fremont/Hardmoney area.

According to deputies, dangerous lines are down and emergency crews need to move freely.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it is coordinating with emergency management, utility crews and law enforcement to clear roads as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado watch is still in effect for Gallatin, White and Saline Counties in Illinois until 4...
First Alert: Flooding possible, temps dropping
According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries...
Cape Girardeau school bus hits car, comes to stop at house
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest

Latest News

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
An overturned semi truck is slowing traffic on westbound Interstate 24 at the 61 mile marker.
Overturned semi slows traffic on I-24 westbound at 61mm in Trigg Co.
Jefferson Elementary School in Johnston City had to pivot to remote learning on Friday, March 3...
Johnston City, Ill. school moves to remote learning due to flooded classrooms
Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to severe weather on Friday.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather