State of emergency declared in McCracken Co., Ky. due to tornado damage

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A state of emergency was declared in McCracken County due to tornado damage.

According to a release, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer made the declaration on Friday afternoon, March 3.

They said the most damage is in the Fremont community and includes damaged homes, as well as power lines and debris in roads.

Traffic is restricted within a 1-mile radius of Fremont to emergency crews only until further notice.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews are in the area going house-to-house.

Husbands Road, Lovelaceville Florence Station Road, Old Mayfield Road and Hardmoney Road are all closed before the Fremont/Hardmoney area.

According to deputies, dangerous lines are down and emergency crews need to move freely.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it is coordinating with emergency management, utility crews and law enforcement to clear roads as quickly as possible.

