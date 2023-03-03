Heartland Votes

Sikeston High School holds job olympics for students

Students learn real-world job skills with the Sikeston Special Education Department.
Students learn real-world job skills with the Sikeston Special Education Department.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Special Education Department hosted an event on Friday, March 3 for its students to learn real-world job skills with community employers.

“Kids in special ed program that have a 504 or an IEP can come and they compete,” Kristi Black said. She is the pre-employment transition service specialist.

They compete in activities like stocking shelves. They match the barcode on the item, to the barcode on the shelf. They’re judged and scored by employers in the community.

“As many kids as possible that we can give opportunities to get in front of employers and get these job skills and soft skills,” Chad King, director of Sikeston Career and Technology Center, said.

One of the students participating is Sam Tyler.

“I learned that in the job you interview, you have to shake hands, you have to be polite, and have some eye contact too,” Tyler said.

“They’re getting a real-world application of what it’s going to be like when they go out and interview for jobs,” King said.

They’ve been practicing these skills in class since January.

“It gives them an opportunity to display these job skills that they’ve been working so hard on in their programs at school,” Black said.

“So many of them talk about their goals, their dreams, and their hopes,” Columbia Trout said. She is one of the student’s teachers at Sikeston High School.

“And by doing this kind of program, us as teachers can help support those goals and dreams and hopes for life after school,” she continued.

Aside from their competitions, the real-world aspect is teaching them something else.

“Learning that being nervous is okay, and you’re not going to fail if you’re going to be nervous,” Trout said.

Judges will pick winners, but the lessons they learn through their experience means more to them than any medal.

“I learned if you do good then you might potentially get hired,” Tyler said.

The teachers hope to continue doing the program and want to involve students from more schools.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Roads closed by flash flooding
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the rough weather will move away from the area later this...
First Alert: Chilly tonight ahead of nice weekend
According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries...
Cape Girardeau school bus hits car, comes to stop at house
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

The ribbon cutting with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Chamber of...
Ribbon cutting, open house scheduled for new SEMO Food Bank location in Jackson
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Damage on Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County, Ky.
State of emergency declared in McCracken Co., Ky. due to tornado damage
Chief Blair said the officer’s use of force and use of his taser will be reviewed, which is...
Cape Girardeau police chief responds to video showing altercation between man, officer during arrest
Cape Girardeau's police chief speaks out about a video that showing one of his officers...
Cape Girardeau police chief responds to viral officer fighting video