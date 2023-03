EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team lost to top seeded Little Rock 49-35 Friday, March 3 in the OVC Tournament Semifinals at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Jaliyah Green led the Redhawks in scoring with 12 points.

The loss ended SEMO’S 7-game losing streak and dropped the teams record to 16-15.

