SEMO Men defeat Tennessee State in OVC Quarterfinals
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, IN (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 91-83 Thursday night on March 2 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Quarterfinals.
Chris Harris led the Redhawks attack with 29 points.
SEMO moves into the Semifinal round Friday against top seeded Morehead State at 7:00 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
