SEMO Men defeat Tennessee State in OVC Quarterfinals

EVANSVILLE, IN (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 91-83 Thursday night on March 2 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Quarterfinals.

Chris Harris led the Redhawks attack with 29 points.

SEMO moves into the Semifinal round Friday against top seeded Morehead State at 7:00 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

