Heartland Votes

SEMO Men defeat Tennessee State in OVC Quarterfinals

SEMO Men defeat Tennessee State in OVC Quarterfinals
SEMO Men defeat Tennessee State in OVC Quarterfinals((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, IN (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 91-83 Thursday night on March 2 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Quarterfinals.

Chris Harris led the Redhawks attack with 29 points.

SEMO moves into the Semifinal round Friday against top seeded Morehead State at 7:00 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Eadin S. Stewart (left), Ryan J. Nance (middle) and Travis J. Rule (right) were each charged...
Police identify 3 suspects accused of shooting Marion, Ill. students with Orbeez pellets from passing vehicle
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department took a woman into custody after a...
Police: Woman taken into custody after two-vehicle collision involving parked car in Cape Girardeau
According to Kristin Tallent with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, there were no major injuries...
School bus crashes into house in Cape Girardeau
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day late tonight through tomorrow morning due to the threat...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight-tomorrow morning due to threat of flooding, damaging winds

Latest News

Racers beat Valparaiso in the MVC Tournament
Murray State Basketball team defeats Valparaiso in first round of MVC Tourney
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 3/2/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 3/2/23
Christopher Girls Basketball team advances to State Final
Christopher girls win to advance to the Illinois State Title game
SEMO Women win big over Morehead State in OVC Basketball Tournament
SEMO women cruise past Morehead State in OVC basketball tournament