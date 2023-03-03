Roads closed by flash flooding

(KFVS) - ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’ It’s the phrase of advice first responders and transportation officials urge drivers to follow when they come across water over a roadway.

It only takes a small amount of water to sweep a vehicle off the roadway and into danger, possibly deadly.

There are some reports of roadways flooded in the Heartland.

Heavy rainfall Friday morning is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions as creeks and flood prone areas become inundated with water.

Just before 3:45 a.m. on Friday, March 3, some locations in Heartland received up to 4 inches of rain, with more expected.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for several Heartland counties.

Drivers are urged to be on their alert and to find another route if they encounter water over a roadway.

Check the travel conditions below:

The following is a limited list of roadways closed or affected by flash flooding as of 5:30 a.m.:

Missouri

Cape Girardeau County

Water reported over County Road 205 in Cape Girardeau

Water reported over Kensington Lane

Ripley County

Route K south of Budapest is closed because of flooding.

Illinois

None reported at this time

Kentucky

Carlisle County

KY 80 West is closed at 2.8mm in Arlington just west of U.S. 51 - Signs Posted

KY 307 is closed near the 7mm between KY 121 and U.S. 62

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection

KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is closed at 5.5 to 5.7mm at the KY 1410/Houser Road intersection

KY 1410/Houser Road is closed near Champion Creek from 3.2 to 3.7mm near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection

