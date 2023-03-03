Heartland Votes

Roads closed by flash flooding

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding across roadways in the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KFVS) - ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’ It’s the phrase of advice first responders and transportation officials urge drivers to follow when they come across water over a roadway.

It only takes a small amount of water to sweep a vehicle off the roadway and into danger, possibly deadly.

There are some reports of roadways flooded in the Heartland.

Heavy rainfall Friday morning is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions as creeks and flood prone areas become inundated with water.

Just before 3:45 a.m. on Friday, March 3, some locations in Heartland received up to 4 inches of rain, with more expected.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for several Heartland counties.

Drivers are urged to be on their alert and to find another route if they encounter water over a roadway.

Check the travel conditions below:

MoDOT Travel Map
IDOT Travel Map
KYTC Travel Map

The following is a limited list of roadways closed or affected by flash flooding as of 5:30 a.m.:

Missouri

Cape Girardeau County

  • Water reported over County Road 205 in Cape Girardeau
  • Water reported over Kensington Lane

Ripley County

  • Route K south of Budapest is closed because of flooding.

Illinois

None reported at this time

Kentucky

Carlisle County

  • KY 80 West is closed at 2.8mm in Arlington just west of U.S. 51 - Signs Posted
  • KY 307 is closed near the 7mm between KY 121 and U.S. 62

McCracken County

  • KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection
  • KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is closed at 5.5 to 5.7mm at the KY 1410/Houser Road intersection
  • KY 1410/Houser Road is closed near Champion Creek from 3.2 to 3.7mm near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection

