Heartland Votes

Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Cape Girardeau

By Amber Ruch
Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the opening of the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center.

The ribbon cutting will be Friday, March 3 at 12 p.m. An open house will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new center is located at 1112 Linden Street.

Gibson Center for Behavioral Change and Community Counseling Center partnered to open the crisis center in Cape Girardeau in early March.

