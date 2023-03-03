Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the opening of the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center.

The ribbon cutting will be Friday, March 3 at 12 p.m. An open house will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new center is located at 1112 Linden Street.

Gibson Center for Behavioral Change and Community Counseling Center partnered to open the crisis center in Cape Girardeau in early March.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.