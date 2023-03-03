Power outages reported in the Heartland
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are reported in the Heartland as strong storms moved through the region on Friday, March 3.
More outages are possible with strong winds later in the afternoon.
The following are outages reported as of 2:30 a.m.:
Ameren Missouri
None to report
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 27 customers
- Butler County: 25 customers
- Cape Girardeau County: 47 customers
- Carter County: 18 customers
- Wayne County: 32 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Jefferson County: 4 customers
- Perry County: 12 customers
- Union County: 48 customers
- Williamson County: 4 customers
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
None to report
