Heartland Votes

Power outages reported in the Heartland

Power outages are reported in the Heartland as strong storms moved through the region on...
Power outages are reported in the Heartland as strong storms moved through the region on Friday, March 3.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are reported in the Heartland as strong storms moved through the region on Friday, March 3.

More outages are possible with strong winds later in the afternoon.

The following are outages reported as of 2:30 a.m.:

Ameren Missouri

None to report

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Bollinger County:  27 customers
  • Butler County:  25 customers
  • Cape Girardeau County:  47 customers
  • Carter County:  18 customers
  • Wayne County:  32 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Jefferson County:  4 customers
  • Perry County:  12 customers
  • Union County:  48 customers
  • Williamson County:  4 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

None to report

