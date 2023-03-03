Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Power outages are reported in the Heartland as strong storms moved through the region on Friday, March 3.

More outages are possible with strong winds later in the afternoon.

The following are outages reported as of 2:30 a.m.:

Ameren Missouri

None to report

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 27 customers

Butler County: 25 customers

Cape Girardeau County: 47 customers

Carter County: 18 customers

Wayne County: 32 customers

Ameren Illinois

Jefferson County: 4 customers

Perry County: 12 customers

Union County: 48 customers

Williamson County: 4 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

None to report

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.