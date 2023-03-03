Heartland Votes

Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter

The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long. (Source: KHNL)
By Chelsea Davis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Two paddleboarders in Hawaii say they got a scare when they were recently in the water.

Friends Patrick Wardle and Megan Valentine told KHNL they were out paddleboarding in South Maui a few days ago when they encountered a large tiger shark.

“We were just floating, enjoying the best of what Maui has to offer, and all of a sudden we saw this large shape approaching,” Wardle said.

The friends were on an inflatable paddleboard together around noon that day about a mile out from shore in Kihei.

“I thought maybe it was a giant manta ray or baby whale,” Valentine said. “Obviously, as it got closer, it became very clear that it was a massive shark.”

They estimated the shark was about 15 feet long.

“We took the paddle and put it on its nose,” Wardle said. “I’ve heard you really try to engage with them and kind of deflect them, but the paddleboard got like a boost forward because of the strength of the animal.”

The pair said the shark just kept coming at them.

“It lunged out of the water and took about two feet of the paddle in its mouth, chomped down, and snapped it in half,” Wardle said.

But that wasn’t all. They say the shark came back a third time.

“The shark chomped on the back of the paddleboard, kind of shaking it,” Wardle said. “I remember its eye just looking at me.”

The paddleboarders said the shark broke their paddle and punctured the board, but they managed to stay on and escape.

“It was terrifying,” Valentine said.

They said they used their arms to paddle back to shore and it took them about 45 minutes with the back of the board deflated.

The pair said they have a new appreciation for life — and sharks.

“Don’t want this story to scare people, but definitely something to be aware of,” Valentine said. “It’s a magnificent creature and totally terrifying but I respect it.”

The two said they have returned to the ocean after the scary encounter and are continuing to do what they love.

