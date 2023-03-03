Heartland Votes

Overturned semi slows traffic on I-24 westbound at 61mm in Trigg Co.

An overturned semi truck is slowing traffic on westbound Interstate 24 at the 61 mile marker.
An overturned semi truck is slowing traffic on westbound Interstate 24 at the 61 mile marker.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An overturned semi truck is slowing traffic on westbound Interstate 24 at the 61 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Friday afternoon, March 3, the Trigg County Emergency Management reported the semi blew over on I-24, just west of the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange.

The truck was hauling a load of potato chips.

They say the truck is off on the shoulder of the road. While traffic is moving, westbound traffic is slowed at the site. This did not impact eastbound traffic.

According to KYTC, the westbound lanes will likely need to be closed at some point to recover the truck.

