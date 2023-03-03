Heartland Votes

New Behavioral Health Crisis Center set to open later this month

By Meghan Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Counseling Center and Gibson Center for Behavioral Change have partnered to open a new Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Cape Girardeau.

This new center will have 24/7 response to those 18 or older that might be in a health crisis, such as mental health or substance use, to receive emergency access to behavioral health care. Individuals can stay up to 72 hours and receive treatment like medication, counseling, and group services. We spoke with program manager Savannah Martin, who said helping stabilize the behavioral health crisis while keeping individuals with their local communities is a key part of treatment.

”Treatment really happens when people are in their community and living in their environment. Hospitalization is really a short fix, and so that’s why the outpatient treatment is really important the follow-up piece,” Martin said. “Making sure they are connected or keeping people local and hooking them up to local resources is so important.”

Referrals can be made by community agencies, law enforcement, medical providers, or walk-ins. The Behavioral Health Crisis Center doors will be officially open on March 13th.

