Murray State Basketball team defeats Valparaiso in first round of MVC Tourney

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Murray State Basketball team beat Valparaiso 78-50 Thursday night on March 2 in St. Louis in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

This marked the Racers first win in the MVC Tourney after making the change from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Murray State will play 2nd seeded Drake Friday night, March 3 at 6:00 p.m. in the Quarterfinals.

