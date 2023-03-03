Heartland Votes

Murray State Basketball team defeats Valparaiso in first round of MVC Tourney

By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Murray State Basketball team beat Valparaiso 78-50 Thursday night on March 2 in St. Louis in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

This marked the Racers first win in the MVC Tourney after making the change from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Murray State will play 2nd seeded Drake Friday night, March 3 at 6:00 p.m. in the Quarterfinals.

